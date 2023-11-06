The General Pensions and Social Security Authority in the UAE participates in the twenty-second meeting of the heads of civil retirement and social insurance agencies, which begins today in the Omani capital, Muscat, and lasts for two days.

The Authority’s delegation to the meeting is headed by its Director General, Firas Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, while the delegation includes a number of the Authority’s leaders.

The meeting reviews the reports of the meetings of the technical committee of civil retirement agencies in the Gulf states for the three quarters of the current year 2023, which include the initiative to develop collection mechanisms that are expected to serve the process of identifying contribution funds when paid, the statistical indicators of the protection extension system, and the results of the comparative study of the retirement systems in the Gulf states. Based on these indicators, and the results of the unified media campaign for 2023.

The meeting will also review the results of the training and qualification initiative for the year 2023 and the training plan for next year 2024, and a study related to the reality and challenges surrounding the retirement systems in the Gulf states in light of a working paper prepared by the international communication work team, in addition to reviewing the latest developments regarding the initiative to establish the unified electronic platform for pensions in the Gulf states. Efforts to electronically link civil retirement systems for the purposes of developing work mechanisms for the unified system for extending insurance protection.

The meeting also reviews aspects of coordination with the International Social Security Association to participate in international events and conferences, unify international visions and positions, and discusses the latest developments regarding the launch of the Scientific Research Award initiative and the most important recommendations adopted in this framework in preparation for announcing the award in cooperation and coordination among the GCC countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the leading figures in the field of social insurance in the Gulf countries will be honored, in appreciation of their efforts during their years of service, which contributed to supporting the strategies and objectives of civil retirement funds. The Authority will honor Mrs. Hind Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Insurance Benefits Department, for her efforts in the field of insurance work on For 25 years, and the former head of the Insurance Services Department at the Authority, Hassan Abdullah Al-Ali, for his efforts in serving customers over 40 years.