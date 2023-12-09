Saturday, December 9, 2023, 1:48 p.m.



Today Saturday Saturday December 9, 2023 has been celebrated National lottery, but in this case it is a special draw: the extraordinary one on Spanish Constitution Day. The prize is worth 130,000 euros for every tenth that has the number 61160which was sold entirely in two Lottery administrations: the one on Padre Félix Flores Street in Guadalajara, and the one located on Flora Flórez Street in Sahagún, in the province of León.

But on this occasion, as it is an extraordinary draw, the prize is even greater for that lucky owner of the fraction 6 and the 61160 series 8since he will have won a big jackpot: he will pocket 14,870,000 euros for this single tenth.

A second prize of 25,000 euros has also been awarded to the tenth with the 53932like the winning number, which was also sold entirely in the administration of Pérez Galdós street in Arrecife. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the draw for the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

Furthermore, they add the refunds 5, 2 and 0who are awarded with the return that is equivalent to the price of the tenth.

09/12/23

First prize: 61160

Second prize: 53932

Two, three and four figure extractions



The draw also has nine two-digit withdrawals awarded with 30 euros per tenth (300 euros for the series), which were for numbers 57 and 24, as well as ten three-digit extractions awarded with 75 euros to the tenth (750 euros for the series) and four four-figure extractions that are awarded with 375 euros to the tenth (3750 euros for the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three take home 750 euros for the series; and 75 euros for the series they go for the last two figures.

Approaches to the two main numbers are also rewarded. You can exactly pocket 2,400 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 1,532 euros per tenth with the approach to second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize who exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20% tax. So the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize? After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.