Dhe managing director of the Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, would like to see Julian Nagelsmann continue as national coach even after the home European Championship. “The DFB should now try to extend Julian’s contract. And if the DFB manages to sign him for longer, then it would be good for German football,” said Watzke in the podcast “Spielmacher – The EM Talk with Sebastian Hellmann and 360Media”.

Watzke is also Vice President of the German Football Association (DFB) and said about the possible contract talks with Nagelsmann: “I'm staying out of it a bit so that no one says that I had any influence.”

“Has the right mix”

Nagelsmann has a clear idea “how you should play football. He's very conceptual, he has the right mix. He was in Hoffenheim, he was in Leipzig, he was at Bayern – Julian has been successful at every place so far. If you are successful with three clubs of different types, it is a good business card,” said Watzke, who said he wanted to bring the 36-year-old to BVB twice. Both times it failed due to the lack of approval.

After the cooled relationship between the fans and the German national team after the last disappointing major events, Watzke believes that a new closeness can now emerge again. “I believe that the team is now ready to play its way into the hearts of the Germans. And since Germans generally have a very emotional and very strong relationship with football, they are also easily flammable,” he said.

You have to give people the feeling “that you are doing honest work, that you are enthusiastic about yourself”. The team has also become more approachable again.

After the recent victories against France and the Netherlands, the German national team could spark new enthusiasm with a view to the European Championships (June 14th to July 14th). “If we play good games now, the spark will continue to fly. And we have that self-confidence now. I’m really looking forward to the Euros,” said Watzke.