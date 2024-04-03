In collaboration with leolytics

Would you like to try to win a jackpot? We have analyzed for you all the sites that currently offer interesting promotions and collected them here for you. We titled this article “Dinner with the jackpot” because we discovered that the evening time slot is the most interesting and the one that offers the greatest possibility of optimizing the budget by spending perhaps 1 cent or two. Discounted cards, cinquina and bingo with prize money guaranteed… discover with us what the panorama of legal and authorized ADM online sites has in store for you.

As we mentioned before, the evening slot is the time slot that offers very interesting winning opportunities. Dinner and after-dinner time is the perfect time for all those who are having dinner, lying on the sofa, resting in bed before going to sleep, taking a look at their mobile phone and relaxing with an online game. In short, the time when people have more time to relax, dedicate time to themselves, to have fun and to want to be together even for free because chatting doesn't involve any cost, it's free. We have selected for you the most interesting legal bingo sites where you can happily spend dinner time and after dinner. Many bingo sites are open 24 hours a day and the chat rooms are always full of people chatting, perhaps while relaxing in waiting to fall asleep with a herbal tea. Even if you don't feel like playing, chatting is free so you don't have to spend a penny to have some company. But let's get back to us: the evening promotions. What time do you have dinner? Dinner time depends on many factors: your profession, your age, your personal commitments, those around you, whether you live alone or with children, with peers, with the elderly… in short, dinner time varies greatly depending on to various needs. The season also influences dinner time: usually when it's cold you dine earlier, perhaps with a nice soup or a plate of steaming and tasty spaghetti to give color to the day and go to sleep feeling relaxed and satisfied. The city you live in also influences dinner time: if you live in a southern city, you will probably eat later than a person who lives in Trentino or Valle d'Aosta. And then you add commitments: do you go to the gym after work, go to the swimming pool, do you attend a yoga, pilates, gag, zumba or water aerobics class? Well then all plans change and dinner fits the schedule! Some prefer to eat lightly, others prefer to eat later even if it's late, others skip dinner at all. We are all different! Not to mention those who have to get up early, those who have a job that requires waking up at dawn, those who take shifts and go to work while the others put on their pajamas… in short, the world is beautiful because it is varied. And so entertainment must also keep up with all these different lifestyles, adapt and meet the needs of all these people, who, despite being very busy, want to take a 5 minute break.

Dinner with the jackpot

Let's get to what interests us most: promotions, jackpots and the world of bingo. At dinner (and after dinner) there are many interesting promotions and here are some promotions for you:

on March 18, 2024 on Bingo90 from 10pm to 11pm you will find a very interesting promotion, the minimum guaranteed bingo is 2500 euros for each game. You can also participate with a single ticket worth 10 cents up to 2.40 euros. This way, when we participate with only one folder, the limit for everyone is 24 folders. You play better, you play longer and you have more fun. We think that playing with peace of mind is essential to having fun.

on March 25th on Smorfia Bingo the minimum guaranteed bingo for each game is 1800 euros. This means that if you buy a 33 cent card, you can participate in the draw for each game of a guaranteed minimum bingo of 1800 euros in real money. In our opinion, this aspect is fundamental because on many sites we have seen that the prizes are bonuses or before withdrawing them it is necessary to wager the amount won. In this promotion, if you win, everything you win is real money and can therefore be withdrawn immediately. Not bad, don't you think?

Every Thursday and Sunday in the Rubino90 room, every 6 minutes from 10pm to 10.59pm, 10 draws await you with a guaranteed Bingo of €500 each. This is also a great opportunity to try your luck, but we warn you that the number of cards that can be purchased is greater and therefore the chances of winning are lower.

And what bingo menu will you choose for your bingo evenings? Find out about Mybingo