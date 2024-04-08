He April 8, 2024North America will witness an astronomical event on solar eclipse. The Moon will come between the Sun and the Earth, creating a total solar eclipse that will darken the day and give observers an unforgettable spectacle.

The eclipse will begin in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Mexico, at 15:42 UTC (8:42 AM Pacific Time). The Moon's shadow will then move eastward, crossing Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The total phase of the eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, will have a maximum duration of 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Now we ask ourselves: What effects will there be on nature?

Why does the temperature drop during the solar eclipse?

This event not only captivates with its beauty, but also generates changes in our planetone of them is the decrease in temperature.

The POT, the American space agency, has studied this phenomenon in detail. During a total solar eclipse, the temperature can drop between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius, depending on location and weather conditions. The reason is simple: the Moon blocks sunlight, the main source of energy that heats the Earth.

NASA: What effects will the solar eclipse have on nature? Photo: Ideogram

Without the light of the Sun, the earth's surface begins to lose heat rapidly. This effect is intensified in areas with little vegetation cover, as the soil radiates heat more easily into the atmosphere. In areas with more vegetation, the shadow of the eclipse can generate a feeling of coolness, but the drop in temperature is usually less pronounced.

He temperature drop It is not the only change that is observed during a solar eclipse. The decrease in sunlight also affects the speed and direction of the wind, creating so-called “eclipse breezes.” These breezes are local air currents that are generated due to the difference in temperature between shaded and sunlit areas.

What happens to animals during a solar eclipse?

In addition to temperature and wind, Wildlife can also be affected by a solar eclipse. Some birds, for example, may stop singing and seek shelter, while others specieslike bats, can emerge from their nocturnal hiding places, confusing the darkness of the eclipse with the arrival of night.

Where can you see the total eclipse?

The strip of totality of the eclipse, where the Moon will completely cover the Sun, will have a width of 160 kilometers and will cross the following states:

– Mexico: Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

– USA: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont.

– Canada: Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

A solar eclipse is not only an impressive astronomical event, but it also causes a series of changes on Earth, from temperature and wind to the behavior of wildlife. The next time you have the opportunity to witness this phenomenon, not only admire its beauty, but also observe and feel how nature adapts to the astronomical event.