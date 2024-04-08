'Jeweled' teeth: a fashion whose testimonials include show business personalities such as Mahmood, who showed off his grillz – the correct name of the accessory – at the last Sanremo, convincing more than one fan to follow the trend. But also a trend that doesn't help the smile, on the contrary. These particular ornaments “can facilitate the onset of cavities and cause joint problems”, explains to Adnkronos Salute Vincenzo Musella, cultural secretary of the Italian Dentists Association (Aio) and president of Aio Academy, who highlights how in Italy, unlike other contexts, “we do not observe a great growth of the phenomenon at the moment, much less among adolescents. Although something can be seen among television artists”.

“The grillz – continues Musella – obviously has nothing to do with the prevention and treatment aspects that characterize the medical-dental profession. It involves inserting grids of more or less noble alloys, covering the tooth. The grids can be fixed either through mechanical systems, without touching the underlying tooth structure, or – worse solution – through chemical adhesion, with dental cements or composites. The grills can then be 'adorned' by stones”.

“Whoever cements permanently – warns the specialist – is not doing a good thing: in almost all cases the installed product prevents correct oral hygiene and respect for the tissues”. Furthermore, if the grillz is kept for a long time, it “promotes the development of plaque with subsequent tartar formation which can then trigger tooth decay”. (continued)