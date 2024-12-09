Gisela Martín Nagore was born in Zaragoza on April 8, 1975. He studied Hispanic Philology (1993-1998) at the University of Zaragoza. She has worked as a secondary school teacher in Zaragoza since 2008, which makes her very happy: “it is a rewarding job and I like to teach and see that they learn.” He actively participates in the Jiloca Poets Meetings in Burbáguena (Teruel), with his ingenious and ironic presentations of them. And since May 10, 2023, she has been suffering from WHO grade 4 glioblastoma. And he writes poems like this one, titled after a song by Los Rodríguez, which he lent us for our Poetry Club.

my illness

In the battle that life offers,

with glioblastoma in my walk,

my spirit refuses to give up,

because in every tear, love grows.

Although sometimes the pain shakes me,

and the forces escape at random,

my laugh is a lighthouse that wants to shine,

a song of life that never rocks.

I want to live, fight with fervor,

Even if the road becomes uncertain,

my heart beats with great ardor.

I know that love is a true bond,

and in every hug I find the value,

to continue waging war in this desert.