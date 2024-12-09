The winning combination of El Gordo de la Primitiva on Sunday, December 8, 2024 is the one formed by the numbers 19, 41, 42, 45 and 52. refund, 8. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

8th category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are correct

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.