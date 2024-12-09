The winning combination of El Gordo de la Primitiva on Sunday, December 8, 2024 is the one formed by the numbers 19, 41, 42, 45 and 52. refund, 8. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.
Awards
El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:
- 1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct
- 5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 8th category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are correct
Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket
