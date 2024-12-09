«My baby, less than a year old, is in Muface with me as a beneficiary, and they have postponed a consultation with a pediatric neurologist that she was supposed to have this week for several months (I should have visited her before) and, in addition, they have told us that they will visit her or not according to what happens with the mutuality. If they finally visit it it will be almost half a year later. We are waiting.” This is one of the more than one hundred complaints that the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) is receiving these days about delays and cancellations of medical appointments for Muface mutual members due to the uncertainty of what will happen with this health model. For this reason, this Monday, the union has recorded these situations before the Ombudsman.

CSIF has also denounced that the clinics are asking officials to pay for the treatments themselves if they want to be treated. He has brought several examples to the institution that he is receiving by email these days. «In June the urologist detected a mass in the prostate in a family member and asked for a series of tests that were accepted without problems, were performed and it was determined, already in October, that he has prostate carcinoma and the treatment is focal therapy. Well, we have been asking for authorization to receive the treatment since mid-October and even today we have no response. The company has been called and a claim has been filed, or so they told us, but a week has passed and we are still waiting,” says another mutual member’s complaint sent to the union.

The list of complaints continues with delays in digestive, cardiology or gynecology tests and consultations, among others, as well as the lack of coverage for certain tests. “Yesterday my company told me that in its agreement with Muface I do not have coverage for the colonoscopy that my digestive system doctor prescribed for prevention since I was 43 years old and had a history of my father suffering from colon cancer 5 years ago,” he laments. another official.

In the document presented to the Ombudsman, CSIF regrets the “concern and concern” of mutual members, due to the “situation of insecurity and alarm” due to the uncertainty of what will happen to the health model. This especially affects, the union highlights, chronically or seriously ill patients who are pending tests and treatments that in many cases are being suspended.









Chronic and serious patients

CSIF denounces that this situation is affecting “the right to health protection and medical assistance” of officials. “We cannot understand that, due to poor management, this worrying situation is occurring, motivated by unfair and arbitrary actions, which can culminate in serious harm to those affected, their families, but also to all citizens” , says the union in the letter delivered to the Ombudsman.

As reported by the headquarters in a note, it will also forward these complaints to the Congress of Deputies so that parliamentarians can present initiatives to maintain the Muface model. In addition, CSIF has called a demonstration for this Saturday against the end of the model.