The president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has announced a ultimatum to the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. The leader of the postconvergent formation demands that he undergo a motion of confidence or will withdraw its support to the State Government with the seus set decisius deputies in the Congress of the Deputies. Puigdemont has fet a harsh assessment of the compliment of the investiture agreements signats fa un any a Brussel·les entre su seu partit i el PSOE. “It’s a point of inflection, either you advance in the compliment or you don’t feel like continuing with the negotiation.”

Puigdemont has listed various issues that have not been executed, such as the Catalan official status of the European Union or the amnesty law which, according to what he has said, has been incomplete by the Supreme Court “it is felt that Sánchez has made not a single statement.” “. Li has lost interest in personally leading the issue of Catalan to Europe and it has contrasted with other actions that, according to Puigdemont, have no doubt to “negotiate personally”, in order to achieve the extreme right, to obtain a European career for a member of his party, in reference to Teresa Ribera . Així mateix, also he has criticized for pronouncing himself in questions

judicial actions “that affect the family” while not a single paragraph has been issued regarding the “flagrant non-compliance of the law of all a Supreme Court.”

Puigdemont is aware that the request for a request for trust must be submitted by Mateix Pedro Sánchez, but together he will register it in Congress to debate the matter and because he believes that the “draft and obligation” will soon be passed. of conchlore that The advances in the completion of the investiture pact have been insufficient. Puigdemont has assured that, if he does not grant the request, the Spanish president “would commit great irresponsibility” and would result in the loss of confidence. The independence leader has assured that “it is not a threat, but rather a lever to force a real turning point“.

Advances “scarce” and “insufficient”

In the appearance from Brussels, where he met with the permanent members of his party, Puigdemont reiterated that The advances have been “scarce” and “insufficient”faces that the commission to monitor the pact “has met punctually” in Geneva under international mediation. From his point of view, however, there has been “a loss of time” and he has warned that “the Brussel agreement is valid”, but that “either it advances or it does not feel like continuing.”

“It has been more than a year since Sánchez’s inauguration. In this time we have demonstrated the ability to negotiate concrete agreements, but The efforts to overcome the discrepancies have lengthened“, asserted Puigdemont, who regretted the dissonance between the discourse and the “worrying” practice of the Spanish Government. For Junts the investiture pact was just the beginning, but for the PSOE “it was the end of the race “to arrive

Neither amnesty nor Catalan as the official language of Europe

Puigdemont’s franquesa has been inflexible: “your sewing doesn’t go well“. The Catalan is not official to Europe because of the “lack of involvement of Sánchez”, who has not dedicated sufficient efforts, and the amnesty is not a reality because “it is not complete”. “The Supreme Court has rebelled ·lat in front of a law approved in Congress and that is in force. But Sánchez has not made a single appearance to denounce this loss of democracy.”

Regarding the financing pact, Puigdemont has criticized that “coffee for everyone” has been consolidated. According to him, he was a punter who wanted to negotiate “for free”, but s’ha tancat com un succedani. “It is an agreement that is presented as singular and plural now, it is to say, it is precisely the one that did not exist”, he lamented, referring to the economic concert agreement reached between ERC and the PSC for the investiture of Salvador Illa as president of the Generalitat.

Amb la mateixa agudesa, Puigdemont has questioned the supposed “institutional normality” that Illa and the Spanish ministers proclaim, since “The political conflict between Catalonia and Spain persists“De fet, no desapareix per molt que l’ignorin i l’amaguin sota la catifa.” “The speaker in the Congress, Míriam Nogueras, will say at the moment that there is no evidence of Sánchez and his mate has demonstrated that he is wrong,” he said. The leader of Junts considers that his party has shown great patience and has offered several opportunities to the Spanish president to maintain confidence and comply with both agreements.