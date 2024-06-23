A more flexible production capable of adapting not only to customer needs but also to those of the market. The new Ferrari e-building brings not only new lines but also new production possibilities to the Maranello factory, to meet the future. And not only from the point of view of propulsion, given that supercars with V12, V8 and V6 will be created here like the first electric Ferrari, but also with regards to the fundamental contribution to facing the challenges of tomorrow.

Outperform the competition

Benedetto Vigna knows this well, and thanks to his experience in the technological field he wanted to outline the objectives of the new e-building but also to strike a blow, not too veiled, at EU policies. In fact, the Cavallino CEO criticized Europe’s choices, with clear reference to the duties imposed to protect the market from the advent of Chinese competitors: “To outrun the competition we have to run faster than them. Europe must wake up, not set market limits to slow down competition. It’s a concept that Enzo Ferrari knew well, when someone had a faster car than him, he worked to beat it on the track.”

The new Ferrari factory

The new Ferrari factory will be central in this sense, offering various possibilities to the Cavallino in terms of production: “Evolution and flexibility are the key elements of this building. Today we are working on four platforms, to which a fifth will be added for the electric Ferrari. We know that when technologies increase, there is a need for greater flexibility. Here we will make some of the essential components for our electric cars, from motors to batteries. Here we will assemble our cars, not only the EVs but also the hybrids and endothermics. This building is energy efficient and has a low environmental impact. We think that the ecological transition is also about understanding which cars are best suited to their needs. In this building there will be unique components for the cars of the future.”