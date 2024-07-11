Chihuahua. – Before municipal treasurers from different regions, the Superior Auditor, Héctor Acosta Félix, made a series of recommendations as head of the highest oversight body in the State, in view of the closing of the administrations that are about to end, emphasizing the prohibition on the acquisition of debt.

He indicated that compliance with existing regulations, with proper delivery of documentation to the next officials, must also comply with the obligation of withholding and payment of Income Tax and University Tax, mentioned the official, among other details to take into account to leave everything in order.

Acosta Félix mentioned that among the recurring observations when reviewing municipal public accounts, there is the need to review the contracts made to verify that they have complied with the regulations for this, with justified and proven expenditures, in addition to the lack of complete delivery of the archival documentation under their responsibility.

On the subject of financing, the Auditor reminded the attendees that given the time they have left at the head of the administrations, they are already in a period of closed season to obtain any financing, that is, they can no longer contract public debt.

He explained that the Public Debt Law for the State of Chihuahua and the Law of Financial Discipline of the Federative Entities and Municipalities prevents administrations from obtaining any such commitment three months before the end of their administration.

Another important point, he said, is to point out the legal impossibility for any elected public servant to receive any compensation for the end of his work.

The dialogue between auditors and treasurers was part of the State Meeting of Treasury officials organized by the State Treasury Secretariat, where representatives of the 67 municipalities were present.