Although the victory of the Selection flooded the streets of the country, the match of Colombia vs. Uruguay It did not end in the best way in the stadium where the match was taking place.

A pitched fight between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players tarnished the tricolor’s victory and left people injured, among them, a physical trainer of the Uruguayan national team, who received a bottle by one of his colleagues.

In context, minutes after the final whistle indicating that Néstor Lorenzo’s team qualified for the final of the America Cupwith the score at 1-0, chaos broke out in the stadium stands.

Charlotte (United States), 11/07/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE Share

Players from the Celeste team came to blows with some fans from the Colombian sector. José María Giménez, captain of Uruguay, explained that the confrontation began because the fans were allegedly carrying out a stampede that had put “their fans in danger.” families”.

“We had to go into the stands to take out our loved ones, with small babies and newborns. It was a complete disaster. There wasn’t a single police officer, they fell after half an hour. It was a complete disaster and we were there defending our loved ones,” Giménez said in a televised statement after the end of the game. semifinal.

He added: “I hope that those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families, with the people and with the surroundings of the stadiums, because this is a disaster, because the same thing happens at every game,” he said.

In the videos you can see Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araújo fistfighting with people. Because of this, a member of the technical staff of the Uruguayan team ended up injured.

The bottle thrown by Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur, a Celeste player who left the semi-final match due to an injury, was involved in the fight against the Colombian fans.

In fact, The footballer threw a bottle that ended up on the head of his physical trainer, Santiago Ferrowho was just getting into the stands to help control the situation.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Fans scuffle after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Share

In the video you can see when the object hit the man and from a distance how Thousands of pieces scattered in the air after the impact.

Then, you see when Santiago Ferro had to be assisted immediately and was taken to the dressing rooms with his face covered in blood.

The health status of the physical trainer is not yet known, although he did appear to be quite injured after the impact.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

