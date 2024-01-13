Children of Hope: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Children of Hope will be broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Michael Samuels with Thomas Kretschmann, Romola Garai, Iain Glen, Tim McInnerny, Marcel Sabat, Philipp Christopher, Anna Schumacher and Konstantin Frank. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A group of Polish Jewish children and teenagers who survived the extermination camps are welcomed for four months, waiting to find new accommodation, in the English town of Windermere. A group of chaperones and volunteers welcome them when they arrive, but there is still great tension among the little survivors and the admission procedure makes them very wary: undressing, the removal of all valuable objects and the medical examination they remind them of their previous daily life in the concentration camp and the selections. Little by little, the children of Windermere will try to find some semblance of normality.

Children of Hope: the cast

We have seen the plot of Children of Hope, but who is the cast of the film? The actors include: Thomas Kretschmann, Romola Garai, Iain Glen, Tim McInnerny, Marcel Sabat, Philipp Christopher, Anna Schumacher and Konstantin Frank.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Children of Hope live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 13 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.