The UFC is the Champions League of mixed martial arts. And as such, it always leaves us with rivalries that transcend borders. It is true that some competitions end up being historic and enter eternity, but others do so for the simple fact that they become deflated. Something like this happened with Movsar Evloev (18-0-0)one of the contenders in the UFC featherweight division, a category in which Ilia Topuria (16-0-0) reigns supreme. Both were very close to facing each other in January 2022, but a positive result for Covid-19 took Evloev out of contention.

The reality is that, since then, Topuria has won five victories, including winning the featherweight belt and defending the title against Max Holloway, while Evloev achieved three somewhat lackluster wins which allowed the Spanish-Georgian champion to move away in their particular duel to move up the division. Without a doubt, it is an eternal rivalry that today is still far from being settled, since all of the Russian’s victories have been by decision of the judges, while Topuria has taken off as a superstar based on knockouts.

But if there’s a time when Evloev could get close, it’s now. Specifically, during the early hours of this Sunday, when UFC 310 will take place, the last numbered event of the year, which is held at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas. There, the fighter from Ingushetia will face the former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who decided to move up a division and, since then, has obtained a victory, against Calvin Kattar. The unshowy style of both fighters, based especially on hand-to-hand fighting and grappling, has pushed the UFC to remove them from the main cardthis fight having to be played within the preliminary fights.

In any case, a shocking victory by completion by one of these two protagonists could encourage them to face the big names in the featherweight division. The Russian fighter, Evloev, who has an undefeated record of 8-0 within the UFC, is positioned at number 5 in the division, while Sterling, with a balance of 16-4 and the poster of former champion, appears in on the 9th. Both will have their sights set, since a spectacular performance could help them return to talks about a future fight against Topuria.