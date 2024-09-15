It is not yet entirely clear what the outcome of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy. In this sense, the producer of the project expressed his opinion in a recent interview.

When Final Fantasy 7 Remake released in 2020, players quickly discovered it was not a true remake, but presented some narrative events differently.

Some changes were more drastic than others and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth This year’s game followed up on this choice by the developers, once again showing several differences from the original from 1997.

But because of this, several fans are wondering how the third and final chapter of the trilogy, which is still untitled, will develop. In a recent interview with Anime News Networkthe producer Yoshinori Kitase he expressed himself on the matter, revealing that the game’s plot will not betray what was seen in the original:

We hear a lot of different speculations from a lot of players, saying, “Oh, how much is this story going to change from the original?” And I want to say, I don’t think that’s going to be the case. We’ve always kept the original in mind, and I don’t think it’s going to be a storyline that’s going to betray the fans of the original. [gioco] original.

Despite this, the manufacturer was keen to point out that the plot will still undergo some changesexactly as happened in the previous two chapters:

It’s been 27 years since the original Final Fantasy VII was released. There are these things that we feel like we can only do now in the remake project that can instill a new emotion and feeling in players who play this game now, 27 years later. What that will entail exactly is something that we hope players will experience soon.

Last month, in another interview, Kitase also stated that the third game will be «exactly what fans are looking for». Statements that, on paper, they would seem to contradict each other, so we just have to wait for the game’s release to get the answers that fans are looking for.

