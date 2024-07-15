Singer Angela Aguilar surprises on Instagram showing off a new image, She decided to change her ‘look’ and she looks prettier than she is yet. The girlfriend of Christian Nodal receives compliments from his fans and congratulations for his decision to change.

Angela Aguilar, who is 20 years old, enjoys success in her career and her new relationship with Christian Nodal, Well, on their respective social networks they do nothing but show how happy they are.

Angela Aguilardaughter of the singer and producer Pepe Aguilardecided to change her image a bit and cut her hair. Her beautiful hair is now shorter and gives her a touch of spontaneity and freshness. She looks gorgeous!

Angela Aguilar shows off her new look. Photo from Instagram

Angela Aguilar, granddaughter of the deceased singers Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, was presented this weekend in Los Angeles California, USA, and at her concert she appeared for the first time with her new image, which was praised by her followers on Instagram.

“Thank you for your applause that brings me back to life, I always carry you Los Angeles in my heart,” she writes. Angela Aguilar In a video that he shared, he appeared alongside his father and brother, Pepe and Leonardo Aguilar.

In her Instagram stories, Angela Aguilar also shares that she decided to get a makeover because she already needed it and she feels that it turned out quite well and with it she feels much fresher.

Angela Aguilar began her artistic training since her childhood, since her famous father, the singer Pepe Aguilar, was able to realize her talent and made her study music, in addition to taking her to his concerts.

At the moment, Angela Aguilar is a young singer who has marked the Mexican regional scene with her name, He gives individual concerts between Mexico and the USA, as well as rodeos with Pepe Aguilar and his brothers.