The rates of the three large telcos will rise on average 2.55 euros more per month, reaching an average increase of 30.60 euros more per year on their fiber and mobile rates. Moving to a ‘low cost’ company could mean great annual savings of 39.92 euros acquiring the simplest rates on the market, according to Kelisto.es.

The platforms of streaming They are one of the main arguments to explain the increases of the operators. Rates to watch all football increase by 4.43% in Movistar (5.10 euros more per month) and 1.85% in Orange (2 euros more per month).

A user of these operators with a basic rate who moved to the cheapest package on the market could save up to 75.43% (39.92 euros monthly and 479.08 euros annually), according to Kelisto.es.

For those who have not changed companies for years, loyalty is expensive: a household with a fiber rate, two mobile lines and TV could save an average of 235.46 euros per year (39.54%) by switching to the most expensive option. cheapest on the market, and up to 588 euros per year (62.03%) if it was on the most expensive operator.









Alternatives to save

‘Low cost’ companies are emerging offering a similar and cheaper product to customers in recent years. Digi At the beginning of 2025, it leads the battle to offer the cheapest telecommunications rates. The Romanian operator improved its catalog in 2024, lowered prices and began to market television packages, although only in some locations.

For a user with Smart fiber coverage (the operator’s own) the fees are up to 15 euros cheaper than those used by Movistar networks, which would allow them to save up to 75.43% on average if you changed from the most basic rates of Movistar, Vodafone or Orange to their cheapest plan for 13 euros (-39.92 euros per month and -479.08 annually).

If the client of these plans did not want to give up their conditions, they would still have a cut margin of 55.28% (-29.26 euros monthly and -351.08 annually).

However, the cut in the bill is also considerable by changing to O2, Simyo and Lowi (Movistar, Orange and Vodafone brands) that with simpler offers allow on average a monthly saving of 15.26 euros per month, 28.69% less compared to the large telecos.

Football, always on the rise

Lovers of the considered ‘king sport’ will once again be affected by this year’s price increases. Only two operators provide full LaLiga and the Champions League: Movistar and Orangeand both increase the cost of accessing their packages with all the games: with the orange telecom, the fee from January will cost a minimum of 110 euros (2 euros more per month than its current rate) and with Movistar the new base price is 115 euros (5.10 euros more)

These prices take into account that the user opts for the most basic rates, but the fee can increase by up to six euros in Orange (with its Love Fútbol Total 4) and up to 12.1 euros with Movistar in its miMovistar Unlimited X4 + Movistar pack Plus+ + All Football + Total Fiction with Netflix.

All this without taking into account other services that the user may have contracted, such as additional lines or other channels or platforms that may increase the cost.

The alternative outside of telecoms is in DAZNwhich against the trend of raising prices has launched this year a plan with all its football (among others, almost half of LaLiga EA Sports) for 29.99 euros per month without permanence or for 19.99 euros in an annual fragmented fee.

Therefore, for telecommunications and pay television users, the beginning of the new year means the start of the January slope.