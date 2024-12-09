The MotoGP Barcelona Solidarity Grand Prix, which was held last November at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to put the final touch on the season, replacing the Valencian Community GP that was to be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, has raised 1.6 million euros for those affected by the consequences of DANA that hit the area.

The 1.6 million euros come from all fundraising initiatives of funds that took place both during the celebration of the Grand Prix in the Catalan facilities and online, as well as various donations such as that of Dorna Sports (company that holds the rights to MotoGP), which has contributed 1 million euros.

“Thanks to the generosity of MotoGP riders, teams and fans, the in-person and online auctions, with unique items that are already part of the history of this sport, They raised more than 300,000 euros“, MotoGP and the Circuit provided in a statement.

The teams, through their IRTA association, They raised 100,000 euros morewhile the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce donated 50,000 euros. The figure also increased thanks to the initiative of Catalan business institutions together with Fira de Barcelona, ​​Dorna and El Circuit with the creation of the Solidarity Row 0.

Through the sale of tickets and t-shirts, each fan also contributed their bit to the cause, filling the Circuit and selling out all the tickets on sale.

Given the context of the Barcelona Solidarity GP, both Dorna Sports and the Circuit worked intensely to offer the best possible end to the season, with solidarity as their flag. This has been demonstrated with the award for the best GP of 2024.

The total of 1.6 million will go to the Red Crosswhich will use the funds for the recovery of the towns closest to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit such as Cheste and Chiva, towns that normally receive an economic impact when hosting the last Grand Prix of the season.

“Both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Dorna Sports want to thank the collaboration of each and every one of the people who have contributed with their solidarity so that this Grand Prix was a success and could help thousands of people in the Valencian Community”, concludes the statement