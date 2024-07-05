Mexico City.- The two-time champion national, Club America, investigates the successor of Julian Andres Quinones heading to 2024 Opening of the Mexican League.

The solution would be found from football. Russia. An old acquaintance of the Club Leon He would dress as an eagle in the next 2024-25 season.

According to Fox Sports reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez, America club has advanced negotiations with the CSKA Moscow to sign the Chilean player Victor Davila.

The Andean forward would arrive at the Mexico City after concluding his participation with the Chilean National Teamin the America Cup 2024 version of the USA.

Victor Davila facing Club America

Victor Davila would return to play in the Mexican League after his participation with the teams: Necaxa Club, Pachuca Club and Club Leonin which he scored: 55 goals and 23 assists.

With the Good heavens, the offender raised his MX Cup and the and the MX Super Cup in 2018, while in the Club Leon celebrated the continental titles of the Leagues Cup and Concachampionsin the years 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Victor Davila celebrates a goal for La Roja

America club debuts this Saturday, July 6th as a visitor against the Athletic San Luis. The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium Ramirez at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

