First hours in Indonesia for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and a very special welcome. Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio were welcomed yesterday by the local fans at the Lombok International Airport before moving to Mataram, where they took part in the MotoGP riders’ parade through the streets of the city. A very warm welcome with thousands of fans on the streets following the convoy of riders until arriving at Teras Udayana for the M&G finale with the fans.

Enthusiasm and adrenaline also today on the circuit with the meeting with the entire Pertamina Lubricants family for the unveiling of the special livery and suit that Marco and Fabio will wear on the track on Sunday for the GP. Two horizontal monochromatic stripes of equal size, red on the top and white on the bottom, will color the Ducati Desmosedici GP to honor in the best possible way the partnership between the Tavullia team and the Indonesian company. A hug to the entire community of fans and enthusiasts who support us with so much affection and respect from Indonesia.

“I am really happy that as a team we were able to honor our partnership with Pertamina Lubricants with this special fairing in the colors of Indonesia. This has become our third home GP: they welcomed us in an extraordinary way, with truly incredible affection and an unparalleled form of respect. In fact, they asked us to add the fluorescent yellow stripe that runs along the entire length of the bike to the original design, symbolizing the precious bond between VR46 and this country. We can only be proud of how we are working together on this project to achieve increasingly ambitious results”, said Team Director, Alessio “Uccio” Salucci.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Team on track at our home race and with the new livery, symbolizing Indonesia’s enthusiasm and passion to the world. I would like to invite all MotoGP fans in Indonesia to support the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and celebrate this event with all our pride”, added Werry Prayogi, President Director PT Pertamina Lubricant.