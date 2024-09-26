The novelties contained in the dimplementing decree of the Gelli-Bianco Law on the professional liability of health workers, published in the Official Journal a few months ago, are already having “a concrete impact on the insurance policies of healthcare professionals”. In particular, “one of the most important and pressing aspects for professionals” concerns the “combination between continuous training and insurance coverage, in force from the current three-year ECM period”. But this is not the only difference compared to the past, and “healthcare professionals are not always able to find their way among all the innovations, fundamental for their profession, contained in the implementing decree of Law 24/2017”. This is explained by Consulcesi, a network dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals, which with Consulcesi Club intervenes to help them to answer all their doubts on the subject.

For help healthcare professionals to reach the end of the three-year period 2023-2025 and to better understand possible future developments – a note reports – Consulcesi Club organized the webinar ‘Gelli Law and ECM training: news on healthcare insurance’, during which the main issues were addressed and many doubts were resolved regarding the link between continuous updating and insurance coverage, clauses, maximums and much more. Attilio Steffano (president of Assimedici and consultant Sanitassicura), Lejla Kapidani (Customer Care coordinator Consulcesi Club), Matteo Prete (ECM provider coordinator of SanitàInFormazione) and Carolina Limonta (lawyer of Consulcesi Club) took part in the meeting.

During the webinar, the main aspects of the implementing decree of the Gelli-Bianco Law were addressed. In particular – explains Consulcesi – the aspects that have the greatest impact on the professional healthcare sector were explained, and which may appear difficult to interpret to many: from insurance, which must cover contractual liability for damages to third parties caused by personnel and the extra-contractual liability of professionals (including those in private practice), to the minimum limits that vary from 1 to 5 million euros per claim, depending on the type of activity (surgical, anesthesiological and so on). The coverage works in ‘claims made’ mode (which takes into account the onset of the claim by not linking it to the commission of the unlawful act, but to the receipt of the first claim for damages by the insured, reported while the coverage is pending) and includes a 10-year ultra-activity period. A lot of space was then dedicated to the most important innovation of recent years, namely the link between continuous training and insurance coverage. Starting from the current three-year training period, in fact, the rule that firmly links these two aspects applies: those who, at the end of the three-year period 2023-2025, have not collected at least 70% of the total requirement for ECM credits will not be able to access insurance coverage. This means that, if a healthcare professional were to be found to be non-compliant from a training point of view, he or she will remain uncovered in the event of a dispute.

Continuous training – Consulcesi points out – is therefore becoming, very clearly, an increasingly important aspect for the profession of every healthcare worker. Professionals, in turn, are demonstrating an ever-increasing interest in this aspect and in particular in distance learning (Fad), as demonstrated by the data presented by the Association for training in healthcare. In the three-year period 2020-2022, in fact, 56 thousand Fad events were organized, compared to 126 thousand residential events. But if the latter collected 2.34 million participations, Fad collected more than 10 million, a sign that more and more professionals prefer to keep up to date through the possibilities offered by new technologies.

To meet the needs and preferences of healthcare professionals, Consulcesi Club offers them all the tools to delve into the main issues of pressing current healthcare – as stated in the note – with a focus tailored to individual healthcare professions and medical specializations. With over 300 Fad courses available on the platform in multimedia, interactive, webinar and eBook mode, a total of over 1,800 ECM credits is reached in the management, medicine, security and legal series, which can be consulted on any digital medium.

