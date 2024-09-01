Already the day after the arrest of Sharon Verzeni’s murderer, people began to dig into the 31-year-old’s personal life and relationships Moussa Sangare. A past in which he had already shown violent tendencies, the attempt to break into the world of the music industry, in Italian Rap specifically and several problems with drugs.

After the news of the arrest of Moussa Sangare, “we were left speechless”, says the sisterinterviewed by journalists at her doorstep. “We knew she wasn’t well, but we never imagined she could get to this point.” The speaker is Awa, a 24-year-old management engineering student, sister of Moussa Sangare, a self-confessed perpetrator of the brutal attack on Sharon Verzeni.

Awa expressed all her pain to the online newspaper ‘Eco di Bergamo’, because she finds, naturally, everything that happened horrendous and wrong. “Our thoughts are with Sharon, with her family, and we are deeply saddened”, she says. Moussa Sangare’s sister, however, also denounces theindifference and the absent help towards her brother. Awa states that nothing has ever been done for the young man.

We did everything we could to free him from addiction, trying to entrust him to someone who could help him, but he always refused. The authorities, after collecting our complaints, only gave us flyers from anti-violence centers, while for a hospitalization they told us that he had to ask for help voluntarily.

Awa says that Moussa Sangare’s life changed forever after he went abroad. The young woman says he was “a good boy, maybe a little strange, but quiet” and then everything was turned upside down by drugs. The trip to the United States and London in 2019 would change him forever. Moussa had started using synthetic drugs. “He was no longer the same,” his sister says, saddened.

On the violence at home, reveals the terrifying atmosphere in which she and her mother lived. Awa recounts how, at home with Moussa Sangare, fear was constant inside the house. “He was screaming, talking to himself, he was delirious,” Awa recalls. Since May 9, after the third complaint in a year, Moussa no longer lived with them. There was no contact at that point. They lived on different floors with him only going out at night.

A shocking episode happened on April 20, which scared Awa and Moussa Sangare’s mother. The girl says: “That day he came up behind me while I was listening to music and threatened me with a knife. I didn’t notice anything. When I turned around, Moussa stopped. He walked away laughing.”