Although the pre-race event often goes unnoticed, despite the hard work that sometimes goes on behind the scenes, it cannot be overlooked that the arrival of the MotoGP riders on the small Indonesian island of Lombok brought together, according to the organizers, 25,000 people around the great heroes of the business, the riders.

Pedro Acosta with thousands of fans in Lombok Photo by: MotoGP

According to the official statement provided by the organizers, “fans flocked to the MotoGP riders’ parade through Mataram,” the island’s main city, about 45 minutes from the Mandalika circuit, where the Indonesian Grand Prix will be held this weekend.

Continuing with the statement, “Twelve MotoGP stars: eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team), as well as local hero Mario Aji (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), rode through the city streets in an open-top bus to greet fans, with a route from Sangkareang Park to Udaya Park.”

Jorge Martín during the pilots’ parade in Lombok

After the parade, a special area was set up where the drivers could address the thousands of fans.

“The party didn’t end there, because all the drivers went up on stage at the end of the parade to greet the fans, share some merchandising and take pictures with the people who made all this possible.” one of the most spectacular events, in terms of fan support, that have been held as a pre-Grand Prix party this season.

Marc Márquez at the pre-event of the Indonesian GP in Lombok. Photo by: MotoGP