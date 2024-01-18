The mystery behind the death of Maria Antonietta Panico, the 42-year-old found lifeless in her home: what emerged

It turns out to be a real mystery what happened to Maria Antonietta Panico, the 42-year-old who they found living in her home yesterday morning, Wednesday 17 January. Her 16-year-old daughter couldn't get in touch with the woman and asked her father to go and check.

The ex-husband immediately went to the house, but the scene he found himself in front of was real heartbreaking. For the 42-year-old there was nothing left to do and her death can be traced back to two three days before the discovery.

The investigators who are investigating the case have still decided not to release statements. There are different hypotheses taken into consideration, namely that of the crime, but also that of death natural causes.

The ex-husband entered the house and found the woman lifeless on the bed in the room. Above her a sheetwith strange tracks that appear to be blood. In the room the heating was very high.

For this reason the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition. The medical examiner who intervened also found no stab wounds, but he will be alone the autopsy to give very precise confirmations.

What they found in Maria Antonietta Panico's house

The hypothesis that the investigators took into consideration is precisely that his death occurred due to a illness. This is because they found several in the room empty alcohol bottles and therefore it is possible that all those substancemay have caused his death.

As soon as the alarm was raised by her ex-husband, the investigators had hypothesized that a crime had occurred crime in the House. But at the moment this possibility is one of the hypotheses.

For now the police also intend to control the printouts telephone calls, to understand if there are messages or phone calls that can help in the investigation.

Maria Antonietta Panico was well known in the city for her commitment to politics. However, from what the mayor said Andrea Merler in this last period she was no longer the same, she was not completely shiny. There will be more updates on this episode.