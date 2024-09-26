Maldini to Arsenal: not Paolo, nor Daniel. Who is the Gunners defender who took to the field against Bolton

Arsenal win 5-1 against Bolton in the round of 32 of the Carabao Cup (the English League Cup) at the Emirates Stadium and in the 70th minute a change arrives that in its own way makes history: Former Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori leaves and Maldini enters.

Not Paolo obviously. Nor his son Daniel.star of Monza Adriano Galliani (he took him outright in the summer from Milan) who could also be called up by Luciano Spalletti for the next commitments of the Italian national team in Nations League against Belgium and Israel.

It’s about Maldini Kacurri, 18 years old, Albanian central defender. The name is not a coincidence: the parents of the young talent were fans of the legend of Milan and world football and they named their son in his honor.

Maldini Kacurri, first Albanian player in Arsenal history

It was said to be a historic debut: Maldini Kacurri is the first Albanian player in the history of the Gunners as former captain Granit Xhaka, indeed had Albanian origins, but chose the Swiss national team. Same goes for Skhodran Mustafi: the former Sampdoria player played for Germany.