Living with other users on roads and sidewalks is a source of anxiety and tension. It is therefore common to hear complaints from pedestrians and drivers about the bad behavior of each other.

The vast majority of Spaniards (89%) fear risky behavior from other users. 93% of pedestrians distrust car drivers not stopping at pedestrian crossings. Furthermore, 88% of car drivers, 76% of motorcyclists and 77% of cyclists are afraid of aggression on the roads.

These are some of the results of the third edition of the “Sharing the road” study. Made by IPSOS for the VINCI Foundation. A survey carried out among 12,400 people from 10 European countries, which specifically analyzes the behavior of European citizens when faced with the coexistence of different modes of transport.

The resistance to sharing the road, but also to the sense of danger that some feel, has its origins in the general failure to comply with reserved areas. Sidewalks are often occupied by cyclists (69%) and constitute a danger to pedestrians, of whom 70% claim to have been brushed by a bicycle or scooter while walking on a sidewalk.

Invading bike lanes also poses a risk, 18% of car drivers and 43% of motorcyclists acknowledge using them improperly to stop or park.

Another notable conclusion is that 71% of Spanish pedestrians do not obey the red traffic light to cross a zebra crossing and 85% admit that they sometimes cross outside any protected crossing.

This edition also shows that, in Europe, the car is the main means of transport, although active modes are increasing. For their daily trips, Spaniards are the European citizens who walk the most (78%) compared to Belgians (50%).

Europeans prefer cars



The car is the main means of transport in Europe. For their daily commutes, Europeans also prefer active modes. 66% usually travel on foot (77% of Spaniards), and 22%

(stable vs. 2022) regularly uses a bicycle. 8% also regularly use a two-wheeled motorized vehicle (8%) and 4% use a scooter (3%).

As expected, it is the Dutch who use the bicycle most frequently (580%), well ahead of the Belgians (28%), the Poles (27%) and the Germans (26%). The French occupy eighth position, tied with the Greeks (13%), just ahead of the British (10%) and the Spanish (9%).

As for walking, Spaniards practice it the most (78%) and Belgians practice it the least (50%).

bad behaviors



Each type of user has its own admittedly bad behaviors. Thus, sidewalks are often occupied by cyclists and motorists to the detriment of pedestrians. Motorists and cyclists have a strong tendency to use them for parking (61% of motorists; 45%) or for traveling (45% of motorists; 28% and 72% of regular cyclists; 69%). This abusive occupation of space constitutes a danger for pedestrians, 64% of whom claim to have been brushed by a bicycle or scooter while walking on a sidewalk (70%).

While cycle lanes are reserved exclusively for cyclists to allow them to stay in front of vehicles at an intersection with traffic lights and to be able to see and be seen better, 57% of motorcyclists (48%) and 26% of car drivers car (25%) admit that they stop at that height. Cycle lanes are also subject to abuse by drivers of two-wheeled and motorized vehicles: 50% of motorcyclists admit to using them (43%) and 18% of car drivers use them to stop or park (18% ).

The liberties that drivers take with the highway code, often perceived as harmless practices, can have serious consequences for vulnerable road users. Thus, 32% of car drivers admit to regularly parking in double rows (59%), 21% admit to using the bus lane (23%), 14% admit to using spaces reserved for people with disabilities (17%) and the 15%, spaces dedicated to electric vehicles (15%). Another sign of carelessness towards cyclists is that 36% of car drivers admit to opening their car door without checking to see if they are nearby. (30%).