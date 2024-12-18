The German Football Association (DFB) has fully incorporated FIFA’s new requirements for maternity protection into its statutes. This is intended to strengthen the compatibility of players and coaches between motherhood and professional sport. The rights of biological mothers as well as adoptive parents and non-biological mothers are protected. The associations are obliged to implement the FIFA minimum standards, although more extensive protection is possible. Among other things, according to the world association’s guidelines, players with children should be offered a family-friendly environment around tournaments.

According to its own statements, the DFB has been implementing the guidelines in the national team “for a long time” with a view to organizational, financial, physical and mental support. For example, ex-national player Melanie Leupolz had her little son with her at the 2023 World Cup in Australia. The new regulations also include the right to adoption and family leave in addition to the statutory right to maternity leave and the possibility of returning to football including medical care. Female players and coaches must not be disadvantaged because of their pregnancy; in the future, clubs must also respect a player’s needs in connection with menstrual health.