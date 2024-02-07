Also Need for Speed: Most Wanted will soon have its own graphic mod made with RTX Remix by NVIDIA. The YouTuber and modder Cycu1 has in fact published a video showing the game enriched by path tracing . There is also a comparison with the original version, for those who like to make graphical comparisons.

An optional addition

Like many other mods of the genre, this one is still in development. So the quality of the final version could further improve… also because there are currently many graphic glitches, you can see some ghosting behind the car and the lighting system looks quite off. It must also be said that the application of the mod seems to greatly modify the atmosphere of the selected circuit which may not be appreciated by everyone. However, it will be an optional addition, so no one will be forced to install it.

In any case, it is interesting to see what can be achieved using RTX Remix, a free tool made available by NVIDIA to add the effects of its latest GPU to games in a simple and relatively fast way.

RTX Remix mods have multiplied over the last few months. There are now for many games, such as Tomb Raider 2, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Manhunt, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic and Garfield Kart RTX Remix. There are also some in development for Max Payne, Call of Duty 4 and a multitude of other titles. In short, there is great excitement in the air for the application of these technologies.