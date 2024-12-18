The Galician artist Hydn responds with a song to Dani Martín: “Your art is being a 50-year-old boy”

In February of this year, the singer Dani Martín dedicated a song to the actress Ester Expósito. “I don’t know her in person and she drives me crazy,” says the lyrics of the Madrid native’s song about Expósito, who is 23 years old. The topic went viral and caused some controversy. Many people accused Martín of wanting to flirt with very young girls, many others looked at the situation with shame from the sidelines, many others loved the song. “They called me everything,” he said.

A few days ago, at the beginning of this month of December, controversy came again into the life of Dani Martín. The musician published another song, this time attacking reggaetón and reggaetoneros, belittling this musical genre that – beyond each person’s personal tastes – has been one of the most popular among young generations for several years. The lyrics ignited a debate on social networks: “Go fuck yourself, what are you doing, now you are the ones who make popular music”; “I’m tired of that rhythm that makes me vomit” and “many reproductions, no tickets or pavilions.”

“But if this one has only made music mainstream “for the general public all their lives,” criticized the users of

Martín received a response this Wednesday. The artist Hdyn, who is from A Coruña and works in the urban and electronic genres in “Gallenglish”has released a new song titled ‘Peter Pan’ in which he denounces that Martín has become “old” by disparaging other musical genres. “You have been singing the same thing since before Ester was born,” says the young woman in the song. “The one you sing about when you’re 23.”

Hdyn, who has made his way onto the Galician scene in recent years thanks to his song Drowing Fire, blames Martín for his lack of musical evolution throughout his career: “You are the main character and you prefer to undervalue all the current talent ”, “you have been trying to be Greenday for 30 years”, “your art is being a 50-year-old kid, beating everyone,” says the lyrics—translated from the original Galician—.