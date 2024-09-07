Green light for the Fund to support the construction of theImportant Project of Common European Interest “Hydrogen 4”, also known as “IPCEI H2 Move”, relating to the implementation of programmes that make use of innovative technologies and solutions for hydrogen in applications concerning mobility and road, maritime and air transport. At its disposal the activation It was the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, through a specific decree.

The Italian government is focusing on hydrogen

Through an official note, Mimit has made it known that the activation of the Italian Fundwhich has a financial availability of 22,216,418.46 euros, follows the European Commission Decision of 28 May to authorise State aid for seven European countriessuch as Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain, for a total amount of 1.4 billion euros.

Mobility of the future

The goal is to complete the development of technologies capable of reduce emissions by 90% caused by mobility and transport and to achieve climate neutrality of the European Union by 2050. As mentioned, the focus of this plan is hydrogen, understood in different applications: we are talking about fuel cell vehicle platforms for buses and trucks, fuel cell technologies that use hydrogen to generate electricity to power ships and trains, H2 storage solutions on board new-generation aircraft, technologies for hydrogen refueling stations, and so on.

European Fund

“The concessions granted to the national entities, selected following the expression of interest, will be provided in the form of contribution to the expense within the limits of available financial resources, according to the conditions established by the European Commission – we read in the note – Deadlines for submitting applications they will be open, with a specific implementing provision, by the General Directorate for business incentives of Mimit, within 90 days of the entry into force of the ministerial decree”.