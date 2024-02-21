Neighbors of the Nuevo Horizonte subdivision denounced the lack of attention of the Drinking Water and Sewerage Board Of the municipality of Home to solve the problem of collapsed drainage.

And they have months with the black water that circulate through the streets, mainly Ernesto Ortegón. This affects the neighbors, such as the kindergarten and secondary school in that settlement.

It is known that the problem is not unique to that subdivision but to several parts of the city that are already being addressed, but without neglecting what is being done, it is necessary for the paramunicipal staff to attend to the case. Something has to be done to give the neighbors and students a break because they can no longer tolerate the plague and to avoid any illness.

Even to prevent there being demonstrations that affect third parties. The neighbors made their discomfort public, but they could take action to be attended to.

