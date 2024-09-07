A strong wave of bad weather is preparing to hit Italy in the next few hours, with Weather Alert orange in six regions of Central-Northern Italy. Starting from this evening, Saturday 7 September, a disturbance of Atlantic origin will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms, which will begin to affect the North-West and Tuscany and then gradually extend to the North-East and part of Central Italy.

Civil Protection issues orange weather alert for six Italian regions

The Department of Civil Protection has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions for tomorrow, Sunday 8 September. The orange alert mainly concerns the risk of intense thunderstorms and hydrogeological phenomena in much of the Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Veneto and Lombardy, and throughout Friuli Venezia GiuliaThe regions under observation will have to prepare for torrential rains, flash floods and possible landslides in the most vulnerable areas.

A yellow weather alert has also been assessed, for adverse weather conditions of lesser intensity, in other regions. The rest of Tuscany, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto, together with Umbria, Sardinia, Marche and Piedmont, are among the areas that will still see a significant worsening of the weather, with rain and storms that are less intense but still worthy of attention.

Forecast for Sunday 8th September

The day of Sunday will be characterized by a gradual and significant worsening of weather conditions. The rains, which will begin in the evening in the North-West, will intensify in the early hours of the morning, hitting Tuscany and Liguria in particular, and then gradually extending towards the rest of the North. Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli Venezia Giulia will be the regions most affected by intense phenomena, with possible cloudbursts And floods.

Areas at risk include especially the smaller river basins, where the accumulation of rains could cause flash floods and landslides. Even in the coastal areas of the Liguria and of the Tuscany heavy thunderstorms are expected, which may cause local flooding.

During the day, the bad weather will gradually move towards the Center. In the South, however, there will be a milder worsening, but the risk of thunderstorms remains for the internal areas in the second half of the day.

The Civil Protection invites the population of the affected areas to pay maximum attention, following the weather bulletins and adopting the necessary safety measures to avoid dangerous situations.