Paulo Pimenta published a post on social media celebrating the arrival of the season

The minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, published this Saturday (September 23, 2023) a video celebrating the beginning of spring. In the images, the president’s face Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in the sun “Teletubbies” –children’s series from the 1990s.

“The powerful can kill one, two or 3 roses, but they will never be able to stop the arrival of spring”, wrote Pimenta. The season starts today and runs until December 22nd.



Print of the video released by Paulo Pimenta, in which he transformed Lula into the sun in the children’s series “Teletubbies”

In the children’s TV show, at the beginning of every episode, the sun, with a baby’s face in the center, appeared to represent the dawn of day in the characters’ land.



Original opening of the children’s series “Teletubbies”

Watch (27s):