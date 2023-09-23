Chivas A different week passed and after suffering a defeat against América they worked to return to the path of victory after adding 3 games without winning, and to do so Veljko Paunovic would be returning to the bases with which the tournament began and that means that Victor Guzman he would return to the starting eleven.

In the last two days the Serbian dispensed with the Mexican midfielder for no reason, against Rayados he did not even go to the bench, against América he had no minutes unleashing an endless number of theories. But now that they have water up to their necks, they will seek to return to the basics and that

is that the one trained in Pachuca returns to the team to take the place of Erick Gutiérrez.

Víctor Guzmán would return to ownership | Photo: Jam Media

According to TUDN, the Rebaño coach during the week worked with Víctor Guzmán as the man in the midfield, alternating the position with Gutiérrez, although everything seems to indicate that it would be the number 5 who wins the game against the former PSV who does not

He had a great standout in opportunities starting out.

Given this, the alignment that would send Paunovic It would be confirmed with Miguel Jiménez in goal, the defense would be a line of 4 with Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Jesús Orozco. For the midfield those chosen will be Fernando Beltrán, Fernando González and Víctor Guzmán. Already in the attack will be Alexis Vega, Yael Padilla and Roberto Alvarado.

Erick Gutiérrez would be the one sacrificed for the entry of Pocho | Photo: Jam Media

There is no big change with respect to the lineup that was presented against America, only 3 new players, but the formation of elements with which they reached last season’s Grand Final is more similar. For now, confirmation is missing for this Saturday’s duel when they receive Pachuca in the Akron.

Chivas has 3 defeats in the last 3 games that dropped it from first position to 8th place with 13 points, while the Tuzos arrive in 12th place with 9 points. The match actions will start at 7:06 pm and can be seen on TUDN, Chivas TV and TV Azteca.