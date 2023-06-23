The final match of the Colombian League between Millionaires and Nationalthis Saturday at El Campín, has the fans in the capital expectant, where there is a massive presence of fans from both teams.

With the stadium full and the ticket office sold, the mayor’s office of the capital tried to open a space so that the fans could enjoy the final on a giant screen, in the Simón Bolívar park.

Win’s refusal and response from the mayors

Nelson Deossa (left) fights with Andrés Llinás. Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

However, the initiative is frustrated because WinSportsthe channel that owns the rights to broadcast Colombian soccer, did not authorize said broadcast.

Win’s decision generated a harsh response from the mayor of the capital, who criticized the channel on her Twitter account.

“We were willing to put the Simón Bolívar Park, screens, logistics and security for the enjoyment of the fans. The only thing I had to contribute

@WinSportsTV was the signal. Unfortunate that they neither put nor let do. Meanness“said Claudia Lopez.

The mayor of Medellín also spoke, daniel quinterowith another controversial message.

“The directors of @WinSportsTV from the Ardila Lule group (owners of Postobón) have prohibited the transmission of the final on the giant screens that BetPlay had donated. From the Mayor’s Office of Medellín we invite you to reflect and reach an agreement that benefits the city” .

What does Win say?

The coaches of Nacional and Millonarios, Paulo Autuori and Alberto Gamero. Photo: Luis Noriega. EFE. Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

In a statement, the channel WinSports He explained his reasons for not authorizing the use of the sign in public space.

“No mayor’s office or any third party has been licensed or authorized… for the public retransmission of said content,” he says.

The channel argues that the acquisition of rights to sporting events and the payments made for this concept constitute one of the sources of economic income for Colombian soccer clubs.

It indicates that ignoring this situation and retransmitting the signal in a public place leads to criminal sanctions.

SPORTS

