Argentines collect papers and cans from the ground; did the same on November 19, after the president's victory

Supporters of Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, cleaned Plaza de Mayo and Congress Square, in Buenos Aires, after the end of the speeches at the presidential inauguration ceremony held this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023). Milei succeeded former president Alberto Fernández, who had led the country since 2019.

When sharing video on X (former Twitter), a user of the social network stated that Milei's voters are “many different”. In the images, it is possible to see several people with the Argentine flag collecting paper, cans and rods and placing them in garbage bags.

Watch (53s):

An internet user too he said that attitude is part of “some differences that are beginning to be noticed” after the inauguration of the Argentine president.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, libertarian supporters also cleaned the streets and collected leaflets that were on the ground at the end of the parties celebrating Milei's victory on November 19. He was elected in the 2nd round with 55.69% of the valid votes, defeating the Peronist candidate and former Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who received 44.3%.