“We wanted to conclude this week with World Physiotherapy Day” to “illustrate the activities of physiotherapists who work both locally and as freelancers, in direct contact with the patient. The event will be very symbolic and special, as we will try to understand, at an international level, how the evolution of our profession is interpreted and how the most advanced techniques currently permitted in other countries can be integrated, through our reinterpretation of the profession”. These are the words of the president of the Interprovincial Order of Physiotherapists of Milan, Angelo Giovanni Mazzali, at the press conference to present the sixth and final training event of the first edition of Milano FisioWeek 2024, scheduled for next Saturday 7 September. The meeting, on the theme ‘… Beyond the boundaries of the Profession’, represents a unique opportunity to explore the future of physiotherapy, in a context of excellence such as that offered by the Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation, at the Santa Maria Nascente headquarters in Milan.

“The goal – explains Mazzali – is to open a territory of comparison both with other professions and with institutions to create a path to be able to structure new advanced skills for our profession, respecting all other professions. In this sense, the Interprovincial Order of Milan is trying to look beyond our national border, because, if the will, also European, is to establish training courses that can be used throughout the territory – he concludes – we cannot have great differences in skills between Italian professionals and those who practice our profession in other States”.