Novi Ligure – The SemCup starts again for the ninth edition, with the same formula as always, Louisiana pairs 9 holes in the afternoon with ranking of the day and Final ranking to assign the “SemCup” of the year, gross and net.

The final ranking Ranking will reward the top 5 classified positions both net and gross. Ten stages will be held in The Serra di Valenza, Gavi hills and Villa Carolina where, as per tradition, the final will be played in September. Departure on Friday 5 April from Colline del Gavi.

The dates of the tournament

5 April Gavi Hills

April 19 La Serra Valenza

3 May Gavi Hills

May 17 Villa Carolina

June 14 Villa Carolina

June 28 Gavi Hills

July 12 Villa Carolina

26 July Gavi Hills

6 September Gavi Hills

September 22nd VC Final

This year, like last year, SemCup will help Flying Angels Foundation, the kindergarten of the Carmelite and Teresian Sisters of Carpeneto and the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for research and sport. In 2023, 7,000 euros went to charity.