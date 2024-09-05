A few days ago, an aberrant case that has the entire world in awe became known. A man drugged his wife to allow other men to abuse her and documented each of these encounters.

Around 50 men abused this woman for around 10 years and this one was not suspected because he was a pensioner with three children from his marriage to the assaulted woman.

The man, whose name is Dominique Pelicotwas arrested in 2020 for being in a supermarket recording the private parts of women who were wearing skirts and after raiding his residence they found the videos of the sexual assaults on his wife Gisele Pelicot.

However, as the days have passed, more and more details of the case have become known, since Pelicot is already on trial and it was possible to see the messages that he sent in a chat room to the ‘voluntary participants’ of the rape.

“You guys are like me, you like rape mode” is one of the sordid messages Pelicot wrote in the chat.

Since the videos clearly show who abused Gisele, there are already 50 men who have gone to court and They will be tried alongside the mastermind for aggravated rape.

On the other hand, the couple’s daughter has recounted other chilling details about the incident, as the atrocities that this man committed against his wife were even more serious.

The daughter, Caroline Darian, wrote a 176-page account explaining how destroyed the physical and emotional integrity of his motherbefore the details of the case were known.

Among the details described is that this man dressed his wife in suggestive clothing so that men would abuse her and that he allowed many of these men to not use condoms even though they knew that one of them was HIV positive.

She also said that on one occasion she was drugged by her father and left in only her underwear to be photographed by him.

This book was published in 2022, a year and a half after Pelicot was arrested, and also tells how this family was destroyed when they saw Gisele’s health deteriorate.

At some family gatherings, her children would notice Gisele unable to stand and looking drunk.

Furthermore, Pelicot at one point argued that his wife would be being unfaithful to him, since had to go to the doctor for serious gynecological problems and because you have a sexually transmitted disease.

Darian also told the book and the court that her father did not intend to profit financially from this situation by inviting 72 men to rape Gisele, but that he did it only for pleasure.

‘The biggest perversity… Dad, who always had money problems, did not benefit from Mom. He did it only for pleasure,’ said Darian.

Darian also said that when he asked the police if his father showed any remorse for years of abuse toward his wife, the police officer said: “No. His father simply thanked me for taking a burden off of him.”

The woman then told the officer: “Tell my father that I will never forgive him and that he ruined our lives.”

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

