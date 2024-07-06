Milan, Fonseca arrived at Milanello with his staff

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca landed at Milan Malpensa airport from Lille this morning with his staff, and then to Milanello to visit the Rossoneri sports center. “Good morning, Forza Milan,” were his first words as he left the airport. Fonseca will be presented on Monday morning, July 8, at Casa Milan.

Transfer Market, Di Marzio: “Milan’s courtship is making a dent in Morata’s heart, but…”

Gianluca Di Marzio took stock of the Morata-Milan negotiations on Calciomercato – L’Originale. “Milan will have to be patient, Morata is flattered, Milan’s courtship is making inroads into his heart, but it will take time to find out if this will be enough to make Morata leave Atletico.”

Emerson Royal Front: “Today there was the first real offer from Milan for him, but it is still low. Tottenham want at least 20 million, it will take at least a week of waiting.”