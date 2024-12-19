The footballer Álvaro Morata, now in the ranks of Milan, has such an outstanding career on elite football fields as well as in the business world. After leaving Atlético for Italy, his last turn in strictly sporting matters, he has now embarked on a new project: ‘The Marrano’, a new gastronomic bet to bring Spanish Iberian products to all of Europe.

The striker, leader of the Spanish soccer team that won the Euro Cup last summer, is once again betting on the food sector, after his well-known participation in the ‘Manolo Bakes’ pastry shops, now in the world of top quality hams and sausages.

Their idea is to penetrate the Italian market for its gastronomic similarities with Spain and, from there, spread throughout Europe with the help of its partner, Adrián Fernandez-Romero, an expert in the Iberian and oil sector.

“I present to you El Marrano! My passion for Spain and Italy come together in a special project: bringing the authentic Iberian flavor to the table. Pure Iberian ham, authentic quality and tradition straight from the Spanish pasture. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do I enjoy Italy!”, the footballer announced on his official Instagram profile with a photo in which he appears enjoying the succulent product.