Silverstone, Great Britain.- Before the race in Silverstonethe director of Red Bull Racing, Helmut Markorevealed in an interview with ‘Viaplay’ that the Mexican pilot, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez“no longer dreams of the Formula One title.”

The points accumulated by the Guadalajara native are not enough to compete against the top riders in the World Championship this season 2024.

After eleven chapters, Pérez Mendoza completes the ‘top 5’ with 118 points, but recognizes that he should be in high points by driving one of the fastest cars on the grid.

Despite a promising start to his fourth consecutive campaign with Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez has not been able to achieve good results and his desire to become world champion is beginning to fade.

“Sergio is no longer dreaming of the title,” said Helmut Marko after mentioning that he and Max Verstappen are equals in technical terms, but “no matter who sits next to Max, they will all be defeated equally.”

Max’s teammate [VER] and has been on the team for several years. We wanted stability and they work well together. I have already said that VERs are not easy. Max and Jos would not have agreed with all their [posibles] teammates,” he said.

Sergio Pérez will compete this Sunday, July 7, in the Silverstone Grand Prix, the twelfth race of the 2024 Formula One campaign.

The flag will be raised when the clock strikes 08:00 hours (Mexico time), 07:00 hours (Culiacán time).

