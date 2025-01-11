The Bonoloto draw held this Saturday has delivered the boat that had accumulated to date, 868,180.54 euroswhich went to a single first-class guesser (6 hits).

Specifically, the winning ticket has been validated in receiving office number 96,240 of Madrid capital, located at 41 Santa Susana Street, according to State Lottery and Betting.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 correct answers + complementary) there was another winner who won a prize of 151,754.83 euros.

In this case, the winning ticket has been validated in the town of Burjassot (Valencia), in the receiving office number 82,085 located at Ausiàs March, 17.

Likewise, in the third category (5 correct answers) other 79 correct They have won a prize of 960.47 euros each.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,487,542.50 euros.