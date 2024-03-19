Throughout its history, the Mexican National Team has had great central defenders who have defended the Tricolor jersey.
In the following list we mention 10 of the best central defenders who have been part of the Aztec team.
He 'Tiger' Sapúlveda He was the leader of the 'Campeonísimo', where he won seven titles in 10 years. He played in the World Cups in Sweden '58 and Chile '62 with the Mexican team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 before his death in May 2021.
With the Mexican team that played in the 86 World Cup in Mexico. He played 45 games in total with the team, scoring 5 goals. He 'Sheriff'He was one of the toughest centre-backs between the 70's and 90's. He was essential for the Sacred Flock to shine again and was champion in the 1986/87 season.
He 'Captain Fury' He wore the Tricolor jersey with which he participated in more than 50 games, including the 1978 Argentine World Cup. He was one of the strongest central defenders in Aztec football. Idol of America, he lifted practically everything with the Águilas, including six leagues and three Concachampions.
He had his first call-up to the Mexican national team in 1991 and after recovering from a broken knee in 1993, he was a starter for Mexico until 2000.
His first important appearance for the Mexican team was in the 1993 Copa América in Ecuador, the Mexican leader was later Miguel Mejia Baron. Curiously, Ramirez He was used by the coach as a left defender instead of as a full back or left midfielder, a position that he presented in his team and that granted him the call to the national team.
Ramon Ramirez He was called again to be part of the Mexican team for the 1994 World Cup in the United States. He performed well, in the same position as left defender.
During his career, he was called up 85 times for the Mexican national team, where he was an immovable element in the starting team and held the captaincy for a long time.
His debut was on February 7, 1996, he played in the qualifying round for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and the Olympic tournament, where the team led by Bora Milutinovic managed to advance to the quarterfinals.
He participated in two World Cups with Mexico: France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002. Likewise, he played in five editions of the Copa América: 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001 and 2004 and in three of the FIFA Confederations Cup: 1997, 1999 (winning ), 2001 and 2005.
He 'Baby'He came to be used as a center back in the Mexican team where he responded, he has more than 130 international matches and came to represent the team in many tournaments of which he won two Gold Cups and a Confederations Cup.
The youth player and multiple champion with Chivas and Tigres UANL, was part of the Tricolor for a decade between 2004 and 2014, playing 122 games, participated in three World Cups, two Confederations, three Gold Cups and was a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games.
The Pumas UNAM youth player spent most of his career in Europe, between the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and even Qatar before returning to Mexico. With the Mexican team he participated in four World Cups, two Confederations, one Copa América and three Gold Cups.
He 'Emperor'He is considered one of the best defenders in the history of El Tri and one of the players with the most appearances with 17, he also established himself as an idol within the Liga MX.
He was the main reference in Chivas de Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM. With Mexico, he lifted the 1999 Confederations Cup, in which he was captain and defense partner of Rafael Marquez.
He 'Kaiser of Michoacan'He is considered the second best soccer player in the history of Mexico only behind Hugo Sanchezhe made his debut with the national team at the age of 17.
The five-time World Cup winner stands out for having been a multi-time champion with FC Barcelona in a vintage team. With Mexico he won two Gold Cups and one Confederations Cup.
