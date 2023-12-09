It sold itself! Michael Finseth admitted to having been unfaithful to his partner after Magaly Medina announced a new ampay in the trailer of his program, as actor Gabriel Calvo recounted. The interpreter gathered his girlfriend and his family to apologize for what they would see on national television, but the He wasn’t involved.

What happened to Michael Finseth?

Michael Finseth He is a Peruvian actor well known for his participation in ‘Mil oficios’ and ‘This is life’; However, he left national TV to enter politics. Today, he is an ardent animal advocate and continues to gain followers. Unfortunately, he suffered the loss of the baby he was expecting with his partner, for that reason great television figures showed him their solidarity.

On this occasion, he made the news again for an event that happened some time ago. Gabriel Calvo exposed it on social networks, exactly on YouTube, by disclosing that he was unfaithful: “It goes out: ‘This Monday on ‘Magaly TV’, ampay!’. You see a car and I don’t know what and Michael gathers the bride and the family (and tells them): ‘I’ve made a mistake, I’ve made a mistake. I apologize for the case, an ampay of mine is going to come out‘”, detailed the artist, but what was surprising was that Finseth anticipated: “The ampay comes out on Monday and was (Aldo) Olcese“Calvo said.

How was Aldo Olcese’s ampay?

In 2004, the cameras of the popular ‘Magpie’ They captured the actress Malú Costa in her truck along with Aldo Olcese. The scandal grew when in one of the shots she appeared in a compromising situation. Malú joked and assured ““that her earring fell off”. The event was classified as one of the most famous ampays in Magaly Medina.

What happened to Malú Costa?

The actress left Peruvian television some time ago. “Work began to decrease, I got married, I got divorced, I had my daughter. (…) It’s not that television doesn’t attract attention, but I no longer have time. (…) We’ll see what happens,” he said in an interview to The Republic.