Mexico City.– The Government of Mexico admitted the complaint filed under the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the T-MEC against the Camino Rojo mine, located in Zacatecas.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy informed the Office of the United States Trade Representative of the admission of a request for review received on August 29, 2024, regarding a possible denial of rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining at the mine.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security said it will conduct an internal review within 45 days from the date the request was received to determine whether there is a denial of rights. “The Government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to effectively implement labor legislation, as well as the provisions on the matter established in the T-MEC, thereby guaranteeing compliance and protection of the collective rights of the country’s workers,” said the Ministries of Labor and Economy.