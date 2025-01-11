The world of self-care encompasses many aspects depending on the person who performs it and even where in the world they are. It is part of it hygieneaesthetics, rest, nutrition, physical activity or attention to physical and mental health.

If we focus on the part most related to hygiene regarding self-care, keeping ourselves clean and neat every day is crucial, which is why most people resort to a daily showerbeing able to alternate it with washing certain specific areas for people with psychomotor difficulties or limitations

To shower we only need soap and water, but, for example in our country, the use of soaps has been put into practice for years. very varied products that are on the market to provide some extra benefit to cleaning, such as skin hydration, repair, exfoliation, a certain aroma, etc. In Spain, the most common thing is to use liquid shower gel or soap, which comes in bottles or plastic packages.

Although this seems normal for Spaniards, it seems that It is something surprising in other Spanish-speaking places such as Argentina. This is what the young Lola Cabeller makes known, who tells through her TikTok profile her experiences since she moved to Spain, specifically to Gran Canaria. Among some of the things that have shocked him are the following: the soap we use to shower andn this country.









«I never saw this in Argentina»

As she explains, the Argentine had always only used a bar of soap to shower, so when she arrived here she was very surprised with the type of gel we used and the varieties there are: “I mean, it smells super delicious, it’s great. .. I had never showered with liquid soap like that in my life. I don’t know why they don’t use the type that is a pill, I don’t know if this liquid is a little cheaper or they don’t like it, or it’s customary, I have no idea. But well, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this in Argentina in my life,” says Lola.

The young woman’s video, which has more than three million views, has also accumulated thousands of comments in which other users show their experience on the subject, there being those who think like her, although many have also made fun of the young woman and the Argentines in a certain way, while others regret that she generalizes. These have been some examples:

“In Spain it is used in pill form but in prison bathrooms”

«Obviously we have shower gel, I can’t believe what you’re saying! What are they going to think of us?

«I must be the only Spaniard who uses a pill then. It’s much healthier and cleans better.”

“When he finds out that we also use toilet paper, he’s going to be shocked.”

«In developed countries, liquid is used for hygiene»

«Bar soaps seem better to me, liquid soaps, no matter how many times you take them out, you feel that they are soapy»

“The one used in Argentina was used in Spain like… I don’t know, 40 years ago… it’s not something from Spain, it’s like that in almost the entire Western world.”