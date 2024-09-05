Brazilian Vinicius Junior’s comments about Spain and the racist acts he has been a victim of have generated mixed reactions. Although some have supported him, there is also a lot of anger about what happened.

According to the criteria of

“We have a lot of room for change until 2030. I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult a person because of the colour of their skin,” said the Real Madrid striker.

“If things don’t change by 2030, I think (the World Cup) needs to change its location because the player doesn’t feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where he might suffer racism,” added Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior Photo:AFP Share

Dani Carvajal’s response to Vinicius Junior

As Spain prepares for its Nations League match against Serbia in Belgrade, one of his teammates at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, defended him for the racist acts, but responded harshly to his request to take the World Cup away from Spain.

“We, his fellow players and the manager have also said it, are against any situation of racism in stadiums, which is what concerns us. I know what Vini suffers in those moments when I have been able to be close to him and we support him both internally and publicly,” said Carvajal.

Dani Carvajal Photo:AFP Share

However, the defender was blunt on the subject of the World Cup: “Beyond that small group of people, I don’t think that Spain doesn’t deserve to host the World Cup. It’s a country with a very high cultural diversity,” he sentenced.

“There is no doubt that it is racist because there are many cultures in our country. Since I was a child I have grown up with many nationalities around me in my neighbourhood of Leganés and I can boast of not being a racist country,” he insisted.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Almeida, has already described Vinicius’s statements as a blunder.

“I hope that he will immediately rectify these statements. We are all aware that there are indeed still racist episodes in society and that we have to work very hard to eliminate these racist episodes, but it is deeply unfair to Spain, and particularly to Madrid, to say that we are a racist society,” Almeida said.

It should be noted that Spain, pending official confirmation from FIFA, will share the organisation of the World Cup with Morocco and Portugal. But there will also be games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first edition of the tournament.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports News