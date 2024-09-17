For the second consecutive year, Mexican Edgar Barrera leads the Latin Grammy list with nine nominations, including Songwriter and Producer of the Year.

Among the main categories in which Barrera is competing are Album of the Year, as a composer on Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 by Carín León; and Recording of the Year, as co-producer of “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” by Karol G.

He is also nominated for Song of the Year for co-writing three hits: “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” by Karol G, “(Entre paréntesis)” by Shakira and Grupo Frontera, and “Según quién” by Maluma and Carín León. He also has two nominations for Best Regional Mexican Song. In the 2023 edition, he was awarded three Latin Grammys, including Songwriter of the Year and Best Regional Mexican Song for “un X100to,” performed by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny.

But Barrera is not the only Mexican representative, as Peso Pluma and Carín León have four nominations for the awards ceremony that will take place on November 14 in Miami.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija will be up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Song for “Igual que un Ángel,” as well as Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Urban Song for “Qlona” featuring Karol G. While Carín León has a strong presence in the main categories, her Boca Chueca, vol. 1 is nominated for Album of the Year and she will also compete for Song of the Year twice for “Según Quién” with Maluma and “Te lo Agradezco” with Kany García, as well as Record of the Year for “Una Vida Pasada” with Camilo. Another celebrity of note is Ángela Aguilar, who will compete in important categories such as Album of the Year for Bolero and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album for Por el Contrario; the latter category was added this year along with Best Latin Electronic Music Performance. For their part, Los Tigres Del Norte, Grupo Firme and Majo Aguilar will seek to win the award for Best Regional Mexican Song.